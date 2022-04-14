Dear Editor: I was waiting to get more information on (the recycling fee) to decide how I felt about it. My first thought on this was that our taxes should cover this. And if they were going to charge per use then that would de-incentivize participation. Plus some on social media were stating that it may be a fee of $45 per month instead of the actual proposal of $4.
But after getting more info and thinking more about it, I can see how this charge is needed to fill the budget deficit ASAP. And on second thought, I like the breakdown of separate expenses for certain specific services as it creates a real-time transparent breakdown of where the money is going. Also, having recycling services separate from property taxes allows those commercial properties that have their own recycling contractors not to be double charged.
I do see a problem coming from the Mayor's Office. Not really so much on policy, but on communication. She needs some better people (an easy fix with the right person) making sure things don't go down before the community gets the most details possible. This is not the first time conjecture has gotten out way ahead of the facts.
On the bigger picture: Industry not making our economy less polluting in the first place is why we need to regulate it. Put the cost back on the manufacturer where it belongs and thus give them the incentive to choose and create better earth healthy alternatives.
Bonnie McIntyre
Madison