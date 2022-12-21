Dear Editor: The Wisconsin State Journal ran an opinion piece on Monday crafted by Melanie Collette that totally lacked credibility.
Collette, who heads a Republican women’s organization, called the premise of the Jan. 6 committee’s work “faulty“ and “a waste of taxpayer money.” She paints the events of Jan. 6 as a mostly peaceful protest claiming, “While the actions of some bad actors during the events was indeed unacceptable, the actions of the protesters hardly rose to the level of domestic terrorism.” She also says there was “no overarching, unified attack” against the Capitol.
What? “Some bad actors?” “No overarching?" "Unified attack?” Did she watch what I did?
From testimony both to the committee and in various courts, it has been shown that the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers worked in concert to attempt to overturn the 2020 election, an election tested through both recounts and more than 60 court cases. It was found to have been fair. Despite all the evidence that the election was fair, these groups organized an attack and stormed and broke into the Capitol building, beat police officers, smeared feces on walls, smashed windows and ransacked offices. They put up a gallows, chanted “kill Mike Pence” and disrupted the work of Congress to certify the election results. This was no peaceful protest with a few bad actors; it was an attempted insurrection. Yet Collette calls investigating Jan. 6 a waste of money.
I can’t wait to hear her protests against the Republicans during the next Congress as they spend millions investigating Hunter Biden, much as they spent millions investigating Benghazi and Clinton’s Emails the last time they had the reins. I won’t hold my breath.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor