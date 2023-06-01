Dear Editor: The title of E.G. Nadeau's column, "The world as we know it is about to disappear," May 31, caught my attention.
The column wasn't what I expected, but it was thought-provoking. “The world as we know it” is more than about to disappear; it is disappearing as we argue and take baby steps to stop it. Certainly the comfortable, familiar and predictable world that the majority of us in America know is vanishing.
We do indeed face four convergent global crises, but except for climate change I would name ones different from Nadeau's. They are climate change, ecosystem disruption and biodiversity loss, plastic pollution, and perhaps overpopulation — although the first three might obviate the fourth. Xenophobia and demographic changes aren't world crises. Nor is migration a crisis, but rather an increasing and often tragically contentious and problematic consequence of the four convergent ones.
Environmental justice is an issue related to all the crises. Nadeau deals at length with how climate change exacts its greatest toll on the poor nations of the world. That also applies to poor people everywhere, including in America.
In addition, all of the crises are existential threats to everyone, and I dispute Nadeau's conclusion that they are not insurmountable. We have likely passed the point where we can stop or reverse them, although we can and must stop making them worse, mitigate them, and adapt to them as far as possible to ward off their worst consequences.
But we're running out of time, so we'd better wake up and stop hitting the snooze button on the alarm.
Carol Steinhart
Madison