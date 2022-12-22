Dear Editor: Bill Berry’s Dec. 5 opinion piece, “Tough talk on immigrants ignores the fact that we need them,” incorrectly implies that those who support enforcement of our immigration laws are at odds with the “nation’s values.”
Like the majority of our mainstream media and pundits who attempt to address our federally created immigration crisis, Berry avoids the central issue: We are a sovereign nation whose people are born with the God-given right to self-determination that in no way can be conflated with “demonizing” those he describes as “so-called” illegal immigrants.
He also avoids another inconvenient fact: More dairy farmers are opting for mechanization that all but eliminates the need for manual labor. This growing technology that is spreading throughout the agricultural sector is no longer a nonmandatory option but an absolute must for those who continue to complain about the lack of a “reliable labor source.”
Paraphrasing Berry’s closing line, the next time you hear a politician or journalist claiming that our economy can’t survive without immigrant labor, “ask a few reality-based questions.”
Dave Gorak
La Valle