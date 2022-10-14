Dear Editor: There is no doubt that the Program for Inclusion and Neurodiversity Education (PINE) is useful for all children. Its egalitarian approach through the lens of neurodiversity can be applied to general education in a manner that transcends the numerous zero-sum game initiatives that are just piled onto teachers to apply.
The bigger issue to be faced is a lack of professional partnership between MMSD's administrative leaders, the Board of Education and us parents. Information is manipulated into PR or chaotically hoarded. Without a timely exchange of information between these three stakeholders to lead to a common understanding, there will be no trust.
“People were simply exhausted,” said Nancy Molfenter, interim executive director of student services. True. However it is up to the people at the top — the Superintendent, the board and yes, we parents — to work together to take what's not working off teachers' plates. We have to stop piling on initiative after initiative and expect them to be the superheroes who take care of our kids. It's no wonder that there's a teacher exodus.
PINE is not a sacred cow. Collaborate professionally to develop a real strategy and we won't need these randomly applied programs that we parents have felt forced to advocate for. We only advocate for these programs when we see that there is no clear universal approach.
Let's do the work together to develop a unified strategic framework, goals and roadmap to train general education staff and special education staff.
A common understanding is pretty crucial if we really want Madison's students to do better than they're doing now.
Here's an event, the Wisconsin Council on Special Education Public Forum to speak up at.
Ray Mendez