Dear Editor: I just read the article entitled “Could ‘coasting culture’ be a real thing?" (May 18).
While I’m part of the “hustle culture,” I’m frequently blown away about the lack of customer service and general apathy toward the customer today. Never in my life did I expect we would have employees in “customer service” doing everything they can to avoid it. Time and time again I’m disappointed almost everywhere I go, the post office, the bank, the drug store, the home stores, the grocery stores. Hell, I’m at the point where I prefer self-checkout because I do a better job myself than most of the people paid to do that job. So if that is what "coasting culture" is delivering, you need to count me out.
What I am looking for is honest work for honest pay, nothing more, nothing less, but I’m seeing much, much less: cashiers who can’t calculate change, attendants who are never attending, waiters and waitresses who make three or four mistakes while providing “hospitality” to the customer. Can we find a balance in the middle somewhere? I’m just not seeing these people working 55 to 80 hours a week that the hustle culture are speaking of, with the exception of some old-school teachers like my wife, who routinely works 65 hours a week.
I’m just blown away that people somehow think that trying to do less benefits anyone, except themselves. This is one of the great downfalls of our society. Future generations will pay the price, but we will not count the cost.
Joseph B. Coccimiglio
Poquoson, Virginia