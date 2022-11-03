Dear Editor: As a 16-year-old, I won’t have a vote in the upcoming election. I also won’t have a future to live in unless the political elite stop using division politics and start working against climate change. In 2018 the Madison lake system flooded so intensely that I fished where a bike path used to be. This is only going to get worse.
There are many problems the world has to tackle, but climate change is undoubtedly the most important issue. It is less visible than problems such as war and world hunger, but if the world is destroyed by fires and floods, all other work will have been in vain.
Because of this, the first thing any person should consider when voting is which candidate has the best policy for mitigating climate change. In the 2022 midterm elections the candidates with the best climate change policies in Wisconsin are Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers. At the Oct. 13 Senate debate, I watched Ron Johnson say that fighting inflation is more important than fighting climate change. It’s not. It doesn’t matter how good the economy is doing if Wisconsin is under water.
This is why I ask each and every voter to consider climate change first if they care about the youth of today.
Ren Sandretto-Chang
Madison