Dear Editor: I have a few suggestions for President Biden and for Congress to get domestic agenda passed into law. First, remove the climate provisions from the bill and have it pass in a stand-alone bill. If we don't expand programs to help individuals first, how we expect them to enjoy the environment.
I'm aware we have global warming, and that something needs to be done, but we need to take care of the needs of the American people. Like expanding Medicare to include hearing, negotiate prescription drugs, expand child care, and keep the earned income child tax credit in place.
Adam Brabender
Madison