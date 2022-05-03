Dear Editor: As climate updates grow increasingly alarming, many of us, in thrall to the press, continue to focus on the glittery object of the day. Our hopes rise and fall with alternating good news/bad news from around the world. But we can't do much about the world, and there's plenty we can do here at home if we focus on that. There's still time and opportunity to craft a livable future.
Of course we should reduce our personal carbon footprint and distinguish between what we need and what we want, realizing that happiness and success come from our relationships and what we do, not from what we have.
However, putting our own house in order will only scratch the surface unless the private sector and government at all levels seriously confront climate change. There's also good news/bad news here, and opportunity for action. Relentless pressure through our patronage and letters can motivate businesses to curtail climate-unfriendly activities. Some businesses simply greenwash, but many are truly going green, partly because we asked but also because it's right and economically smart.
In government, frequent calls and letters can sway even the most intransigent politicians, because politicians are acutely sensitive to their approval ratings. Many local jurisdictions are on board, but Washington must help. Congress and the executive branch should be urged to use both carrots and sticks to expand the use of existing green technologies and support development of new ones. There's strength in numbers, so joining a group like Citizens' Climate Lobby or 350.org increases each person's impact.
If we commit to future-saving lifestyles, spending, voting and activism there's reason to hope. Even if we fail, we will have bought time, been a beacon for the world, and done the best we could for our descendants.
Carol Steinhart
Madison