Dear Editor: For the most part I agree with Melissa Smith's facts and reasoning ("Protect biodiversity," July 2).
I read a long time ago that at the rate we were driving wildlife to extinction, in the future the only animals left would be people and their domesticated animals. But that was a projection, not a prediction — a warning to whoa, slow down! — because of course such a future is impossible. If too many links in the species web of life are broken the whole web falls apart and people fall with it.
But we shouldn't all rush to one side of the ship to protect biodiversity, because the ship will capsize unless we also mount a multipronged attack on climate change. We have to multitask. Moreover, the two existential threats, climate change and biodiversity loss, are not only linked but plastic pollution and the “population bomb” are also involved and must be considered.
Climate solutions and biodiversity solutions are sometimes incompatible, but win-win strategies are possible and some are being implemented. Solar arrays in the dessert don't have to drive the dessert tortoise to extinction if developers choose to protect them — not because their permit says they have to but because they know it's necessary.
Political issues are knottier because they tend to be ideological and to demand winners and losers, but bipartisan willingness to cooperatively search for real solutions is growing.
So let's not debate whose threat is greater or whose crisis more critical. Let's work together to address them all while there's still time. At the very least we can and must stop making them worse.
My heart lies with biodiversity but my brain lies with climate change. And for climate change, my brain says we know what to do and how to do it.
Carol Steinhart
Madison