Dear Editor: I hope Paul Fanlund's intended audience will take his powerful editorial "Please young people, shock us with massive turnout" to heart and act on it.
Fanlund covered all the stark differences between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson, Tony Evers and Tim Michels, but the candidates' contrasting attitudes toward climate change are the most portentous. If what we do about other issues doesn't turn out well, we'll survive ― and there will be another opportunity to get it right. For climate change, this is our last best chance. We know what we have to do and we're getting more frequent, more expensive, and more devastating tastes of what will happen if we don't do it.
Climate change alone should make young people heed Fanlund's words that this is the most consequential Wisconsin election in decades and “should mean most to those ... who will be around the longest.” He says “vote like your future depends on it” ― because it absolutely does.
Carol Steinhart
Madison