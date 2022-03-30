Dear Editor: I sit down with a morning cup of coffee, resolved to write a letter to the editor about something other than climate change. But then, ironically enough, three episodes occur in quick succession on this fine spring morning. And I can't help myself.
First, I open a bill from my dermatologist who has enclosed a handwritten note to me, pointing out the fact that he has seen such a surge in skin cancers. He hazards a guess that climate change has extended our "sun season," and we are spending more time outside than we did before. Autumn, in particular, is increasingly warmer and longer. Ninety percent of skin cancers are sun-related; he doesn't have to convince me to use sunscreens three times a day. He was the one who diagnosed my malignant melanoma, which was fortunately caught early.
Next, my brother calls me from Colorado, which is being hit by a recent surge of West Nile virus. Eleven people are dead, and one of his friends is in ICU. He has done his research. "The warmer temperatures associated with climate change can accelerate mosquito development." He wants to know if I want to cancel my flight out west to see him. I remind him that there is West Nile in our fair state, too.
Last but not least, there's a rap on my door from a friend who, in mid-winter, picked off a tick, and he's being treated for Lyme disease, which is tenacious and not responding to antibiotics. Our winters are not cold enough to completely break the breeding cycle of ticks. Who ever heard of picking off a tick in January?
Be careful this spring and contact your members of Congress about pricing carbon.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction