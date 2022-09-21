Dear Editor: Puerto Rico is getting mercilessly clobbered again, almost five years to the day after Hurricane Maria struck. Ironically, this comes only days after U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking from storm-ravaged Pakistan, made two relevant observations.
First, he said that as a matter of justice, the world owes Pakistan massive help in recovering from the deluge because impoverished Pakistan bears minuscule blame for the climate change that contributed to it. Second, he said that what happened in Pakistan can happen anywhere. And as if on cue it did: in Puerto Rico, whose people are U.S. citizens.
We have one world whose peoples and parts are inextricably interconnected. The laws of nature are blind to cultural and political boundaries. This is attested to by last month's gathering of government and global leaders in the Netherlands for the Africa Adaptation Summit, a prelude to November's U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.
Like Pakistan, Africa is on the frontline of an approaching climate catastrophe it didn't create. It will be center-stage at COP27. President Biden and many other global leaders recognize that success at COP27 likely depends on meeting the needs of climate-vulnerable Africa.
Biden has confidently announced to our allies that “America is back.” His administration is actively confronting climate change at home and abroad. I am hopeful that COP27, with revitalized American leadership, help from multinational groups like those at the Africa Adaptation Summit, and backing by the United Nations, will bring real unity and progress in global climate action and not simply aspirations and quibbling.
A looming climate catastrophe that threatens the very survival of civilization should bring nations together if anything can. It seems that most of the world is finally realizing that survival is at stake and we are all in it together.
Carol Steinhart
Madison