Dear Editor: The passage of the climate bill broke the legislative logjam and gives cause for celebration and hope, but it's only a start. Too many deniers and obstructing politicians remain.
Deniers denigrate climate scientists because predictive models have consistently been wrong. Past models were wrong because they didn't include unexpected factors that would worsen things faster, like out-gassing of thawing permafrost and, as was recently in the news, consequences of faster than anticipated Arctic sea ice melting. This should cause concern, not complacency.
Obstructers tout the benefits and progress fossil fuels have bestowed on civilization. That was then, and this is now. Now the cost of burning fossils far outweighs any continued benefits.
Deniers argue that there have been climate changes and climate-related disasters throughout history, and today's problems are “natural.” No. We weren't responsible for previous climate cycles, but we are for what is happening today. Moreover, we know why and what to do about it.
Fossil fuels are an addiction like tobacco, alcohol and hard drugs. We witness the skyrocketing social and economic costs of climate-related global unrest and migration, food insecurity, worsening and increasingly frequent record-setting extreme-weather disasters, ecosystem disruption and rising seas. But it's so hard to contemplate relinquishing the pleasures of our inevitably fatal addiction.
The Inflation Reduction Act is both a victory and call to arms. Let's celebrate it together, build on and improve it, and achieve a livable future.
Carol Steinhart
Madison