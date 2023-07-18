Dear Editor: I really appreciated the Spencer Black commentary ("With the onset of drastic impacts from climate change, will we act?") in the July 12 Capital Times.
He did a masterful job of laying out the most recent arguments for climate action. In describing the latest Canadian wildfires, Southwestern heat waves, the jet stream disruption and warmer ocean temperatures, he made an excellent case for answering his title question of “Will we act on climate change?” with a resounding “Yes, let’s all get to it!”
While he asked that question of our “leaders,” numerous individuals, communities and organizations are already actively engaged in doing what they can to reduce carbon footprints and “act on climate change” at several levels. From the many ways to reduce our household fossil fuel energy use, through our support for sustainable transportation and infrastructure in our communities, to participating with our respective employers in reducing their and their supply chains’ carbon emissions, we can show and are showing our leaders at multiple levels that we are serious about the health of our current and future climate.
We can also join and get active with one of the more than dozen community groups working on climate public policy in this region, including those who engage directly with the city, county, state and federal governments. If I (or anyone else) needed one more reason or opportunity to get involved in taking climate action at any level, from individual to societal, I have followed the thinking-ahead-about-crises approach suggested by famed late author Kurt Vonnegut and wrote a “letter to the future,” including to my current and future descendants, explaining why I couldn’t or didn’t do more to help save their climate
Mark Starik
Madison