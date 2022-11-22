Dear Editor: The snowfall and bitter cold that put Buffalo in the headlines affected much of the nation and carries a huge price tag.
Meteorologists and climate scientists have explained ad nauseam why and how global warming is counter-intuitively increasing the frequency and severity of occurrences like this. I hope Sen. Jim Inhofe won't throw another snowball in Congress to demonstrate his disdain for the cockamamie theory of climate change, and that everyone now understands that climate change encompasses all the changes set in motion by the slow, inexorable rise in average global temperature. So while the Midwest is frigid, Alaska can be and is “unseasonably” warm. Why? Because for over a century the developed world ― led by America ― has been on a fossil-fuel binge.
At COP27, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world is on the path to climate hell with its foot on the accelerator. Damage control and shoring up infrastructure are important, but it's imperative to address the cause of climate change without further ideological bickering and finger-pointing.
Americans must do everything we can. (No finger-pointing, remember?) That means a strong tax on carbon pollution. It means government support for clean energy as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act, and includes improving existing technologies and developing new ones. It means ending new fossil-fuel development.
But the economy! Climate change doesn't care about the economy, only about carbon emissions. With human and economic costs of runaway climate change escalating, isn't it obvious that the benefits of tough climate action outweigh its cost?
Carol Steinhart
Madison