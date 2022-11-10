Letters logo

Dear Editor: I just wanted go say I am so heartened by your cover story "In Wisconsin's political climate") teaching civics is more important than ever."

I had fears that the teaching of civics had been sacrificed, and perhaps in some places it has been. I thought that the apparent ignorance of many citizens today was due, in part, to their being deprived of a basic understanding of government. It is very encouraging to learn of the dedicated teachers who are energetically bringing civics education to their students, and, may I say, communities.

It has never been more important to foster critical thinking, an understanding of how government works, and why democracy matters.

Bob Larsen

Monona

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.