Dear Editor: I just wanted go say I am so heartened by your cover story "In Wisconsin's political climate") teaching civics is more important than ever."
I had fears that the teaching of civics had been sacrificed, and perhaps in some places it has been. I thought that the apparent ignorance of many citizens today was due, in part, to their being deprived of a basic understanding of government. It is very encouraging to learn of the dedicated teachers who are energetically bringing civics education to their students, and, may I say, communities.
It has never been more important to foster critical thinking, an understanding of how government works, and why democracy matters.
Bob Larsen
Monona