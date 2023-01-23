Dear Editor: Metro’s redesign is long overdue to address robust and consistent complaints about the system, including overly long trips and excessive transfers. During more than 50 public outreach meetings, we received a lot of feedback from the community and made a number of changes in response to what we heard.
The redesign significantly increases access to jobs for people of color and low-income residents. On average, access by people of color will increase 115%; access by low-income residents will increase 92%.
Conducting a Title VI equity analysis of these changes is required by federal law. Title VI is a core tenet of transit planning and is an objective data-driven process. These processes are formally reviewed by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) regularly. An incorrect analysis would jeopardize millions of dollars in federal funding that Metro relies on to provide its service, and therefore is not something we take lightly.
A third-party analysis is not required by law. They are usually done in-house at transit agencies, but for this process we did use an outside vendor. Similar to the agency, an outside vendor has much to lose — they would not risk their reputation and potential to get future work by putting out a flawed analysis.
Our system redesign is not a perfect solution for everyone. But it is a huge improvement for most residents and goes a long way in restoring much needed transit equity to the region.
Justin Stuehrenberg
Metro Transit general manager