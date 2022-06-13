Dear Editor: Nicholas Garton's article on June 7 ("Madison City Council may remove public’s ability to file protest petitions on developments") really struck a nerve, but was not surprising. The whole Planning Commission and city Planning Department caves to developers. They do not want public input, because they want their jobs to be "easy." I have personal experience with both of these entities, unfortunately.
A year and a half ago I received a post card 10 days before a hearing. A non-conforming business bought property next to us to expand and wanted to tear down a building. The card said to call a number on the card, but that call was never returned.
Fast forward to the remote Planning Commission meeting, and when this was mentioned, I was told "we are volunteers," and then a planner was told to put something on their site that those contacting the planners/planning commission may not get a response. The planner in charge of this case didn't even bother to show up at a virtual meeting. I emailed two letters and never received a response to those.
I wrote a long letter to our mayor explaining what had happened and urged her to listen to the recording. She never responded to me. It just shows the arrogance of the Planning Department, Planning Commission and mayor.
Taxation without representation is not acceptable in the city of Madison. Please do not eliminate this ordinance to make it "easy." This is the right of the people living in Madison to object to planning ideas that affect quality of life.
Jill Andersen
Madison