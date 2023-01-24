Dear Editor: Thank you, Paul Fanlund, for your brief and clear explanation ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners") on how our mayor and City Council have been operating — In this case it was the rezoning to facilitate multi-family housing in more areas of the city. But this is only the latest instance of our mayor and City Council acting on behalf of their imagined constituencies rather than the people who actually pay property taxes in Madison.
Over the past two years our neighborhood in the Southwest of Madison has been “subject” to various plans initiated by the mayor and City Council, most notably: reducing the speed limit on Whitney Way to 25 mph; and the total reconstruction, including the elimination of street parking, on much of Hammersley Road.
When I and other residents of the affected area provided our concerns, our concerns were brushed aside by our own alder as just the grumblings of a few homeowners. So I learned that single-family homeowners are no longer the city government’s chief constituents.
While the mayor and City Council’s proposals may turn out to be better for the city of Madison as a whole in some aspects, it is very disturbing that our elected (supposed) representatives are not listening to an entire segment of the Madison community.
Election's coming up. I hope we have candidates that offer a choice and will listen to all their constituents.
Marina Haan
Madison