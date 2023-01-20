Dear Editor: This morning my soon-to-be-former alder, Keith Furman, spoke about Madison's plans and hopes for development. Like it or nor, he said, we're getting some 100,000 more Madisonians in the next decade or so and we'd better be ready.
The plans already in motion are much less ambitious than the hopes. We have time to tell our representatives what we need and want. They'll listen and do their best, but we're in uncharted territory and there's no completely “right” answer.
It's about budget, budget, budget. We can't afford all we wish for. But besides budget it's about sustainability, sustainability, sustainability. And sustainability is about climate change.
Furman merely mentioned the words “climate change.” Let's remind our representatives and keep reminding them that sustainability and climate change are partners, which must be prioritized when they are of necessity cutting the budget and curtailing amenities.
It will be less expensive and everyone will benefit in the long run.
Carol Steinhart
Madison