Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund’s Jan. 16 op-ed ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners") demonstrated a complete lack of understanding and empathy for people trying to buy homes or rent reasonably affordable housing in the city of Madison.
In 2016, we purchased a house in southwest Madison for $207,000. As a two-income, publicly employed household we could afford that much through 4% interest rates and family financial support for a down payment. We still could not afford to buy in Hill Farms due to day care, student loans and all the other expenses that come with taking care of a family and home. We found a wonderful home in a supportive community that embraces keeping the neighborhood accessible and affordable.
Based on recent sales prices for the Hill Farms neighborhood, it looks like you can’t buy a home for under $400,000. How is $400,000 a modest price? While the neighborhood may once have been affordable, it no longer is. What is wrong with increasing affordability through allowing duplexes in a very small portion of the neighborhood? Families looking to either buy or rent a home at a price that doesn’t consume most of their take-home income struggle to find quality and affordable housing that’s accessible to transportation. TOD will contribute some relief to that struggle.
Sarah Smith
Madison