Dear Editor: I am disturbed and disgusted by the piece that appeared in the Cap Times on Jan. 16, 2023 ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Paul Fanlund).
The piece used a number of transparent dog whistles, like "single-family character" (read: an abundance of upper middle-class white people) and "zoning protections" (read: being certain you never have to live near poor people).
It seemed to assume that a number of us who own single-family homes on the west side are more concerned with the "character" of our "historic" neighborhoods than the rampant affordable housing crisis unfolding here in Madison.
I own a single-family home on the west side, and I say, let's build more apartments if we need them. Let's build more duplexes. Let's build more small homes that lower-income families can afford. Let's make sure everyone in Madison has a roof over their heads that won't bankrupt them, before we worry about our neighborhoods' "character."
That's what actual progressives who care about human beings more than property would do.
Philosophy Walker
Madison