Dear Editor: Nicholas Garton’s article is accurate as far as it goes, but it doesn’t mention the main reason why hundreds of Spring Harbor residents are pushing hard to delay the Lake Mendota Drive project so they can work with city government to create a good plan. His oversight is no surprise, given that he interviewed officials who don’t want to look at the big picture.
The city is focused on pedestrian safety, but there isn’t a single report of a car-pedestrian accident in 70-plus years of Lake Mendota Drive’s existence as a shared road without sidewalks. Hundreds of thousands of dollars to create them would be a total waste of money to solve a problem that does not exist. Walking in the street is a part of Spring Harbor’s culture that we love to share with visitors. However, voluminous data show how many residents risk serious illness and premature death by drinking water from Well 14 or swimming in Lake Mendota, both polluted by dangerous chemicals channeled in directly from the roadway.
If the project proceeds on its current trajectory, none of our neighborhood's health and welfare concerns will be addressed. Contrary to the elitist charges unfairly hurled at us by Commissioners Denise Jess and Brigit Brown and Alder Keith Furman, people who live here are focused on the health of residents who suffer daily from risks that could be — but are not — addressed in the city's plan for Lake Mendota Drive. The real equity question is: sidewalks for a few, or a healthier environment for tens of thousands? We don’t have the land or money to do both.
Jeffrey C. Bauer
Madison