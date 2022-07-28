Dear Editor: Actions speak louder than words.
In 2019, our mayor submitted a 22-page letter to the Air Force explaining why it should not deploy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field. Among her reasons were: “Nearly every impacted area within the City of Madison belongs to a census tract with rates of persons of color well above the city- and county-wide averages”; and “nearly every block group within the impacted area has poverty rates above the city-wide average.”
In 2020, the Madison Common Council adopted a resolution opposing the Air Force decision to bring the F-35 fighter jets to our city. The resolution stated there would be “significant adverse health effects that disproportionately affect children, residents who are low income and people of color.”
Fast forward to 2022 when our mayor and Common Council show these were just words, and they didn’t care after all. The city has just approved a $70 million low-income apartment complex at the old Bimbo Bakery site next to Hawthorne Elementary School. This location is within the 65-decibel impact zone which the Air Force concluded was “incompatible for residential use.” Our friends in Burlington, Vermont, who are already suffering the ill effects of the F-35 jets, warn us of decreased reading skills, increased risk of mortality due to heart attack, increased anxiety and depression, increased attention problems and increased aggressive behavior.
Our airport ghetto and educational achievement gap will now grow larger. In Madison we like to expound on our concern for the less fortunate, but when there is money on the line, we reject science, environmental justice becomes an inconvenience and Black lives no longer matter.
Steven Klafka
Madison