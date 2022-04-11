Dear Editor: Apparently the residents of Lake Mendota Drive have more (ahem) clout and political skills to get their issues heard.
After the city of Madison announced that our portion of Hammersley Road would be reconstructed to add a bicycle/pedestrian path and thereby eliminate almost all street parking as well as several mature trees, our alder, Figueroa Cole, pretty much dismissed our complaints as just some homeowners who didn’t “get” the importance of the project, as part of the city’s “Project Zero” plans. Oh, hello, we cranky homeowners are the ones paying massive property taxes (and now paying for part of the street refurbishment).
We seem to be in a time period when our alders represent what the city of Madison/mayor want, not what their constituents want. I’m pretty sure this is not how representative democracy is supposed to work.
Marina Haan
Madison