Dear Editor: It is not surprising that the letter from Justin Stuehrenberg, general manager of the Madison Metro transit bus system, touted the virtues of the redesigned bus system.
It is also unsurprising that Stuehrenberg does not even mention the disabled and the elderly, saying only it is "not a perfect solution for everyone." This dismissive attitude towards a significant population who has been vociferous in expressing their concerns about the transit redesign is unacceptable.
Recently, The Capital Times published an article on the dwindling availability of taxi cabs, particularly for, but not limited to, the disabled. I ask, "What will Madison, its elected officials and others do to ensure transportation for all of its citizens?" The answer will determine whether Madison is "livable" for such populations.
Because of the critical importance of this matter, it should be a central issue for the candidates running for mayor of Madison.
Joan Downs
Madison