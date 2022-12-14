Dear Editor: The Family Foundation, a conservative Christian group, was recently refused service at a Richmond, Virginia, restaurant. At the core of belief for the Family Foundation is their interpretation of biblical values to lobby against same-sex marriage, abortion and critical race theory. They're not too fond of anything LGBTQ.
Restaurant employees took offense. The waitstaff cited feelings of dignity loss, personal discomfort and safety in their refusal. Understandable.
But what really puzzled me was why the Family Foundation chose that particular restaurant for their meeting. I'm sure it was not the only choice available. And they must have known that someone at the restaurant would have their curiosity piqued and internet search them. I suspect and conclude that they targeted that restaurant because they knew or suspected its support of the LGBTQ community.
Perhaps this "mere" presence was satisfaction enough for FF. But isn't it really possible that FF knew service refusal was a distinct reality and planned to use such an event to further their cause? With a service refusal they could cry foul on the grounds of religious freedom, create a public spectacle and be considered the injured party. They might even be right. But it's just using this as a planned ulterior motive that's so wrong.
The restaurant played right into their hands. In an online statement FF director Victoria Cobb hurtfully stated they were cancelled again, a not-so-subtle reference to cancel culture. And of course a basis for a renewed membership drive and solicitation for money.
I see the subterfuge and hope others do too and have a stronger than ever conviction to join and support an organization with only a slightly different acronym, FFRF, the Freedom from Religion Foundation.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg