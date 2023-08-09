Dear Editor: When I re-entered the workforce, I knew I would need full-time day care and after-school care for my three children. After months of searching, I found day care in a neighboring community, but I was not able to find after-school care.
Our early childhood educators have been sounding this alarm for years. With the pandemic, the child care crisis came into sharper focus and the concerns of early childhood educators became reality. We were able to use federal COVID money to support our child care workforce, but that funding has run dry, and the GOP did not include further funding in the budget.
Child care is an industry on which our economy relies; 71.2% of mothers and 92.5% of fathers with children under the age of 18 are in the workforce. Without continued legislative funding for our child care industry, many parents will be prevented from working. Not addressing this pivotal concern will reduce our workforce.
My husband and I were fortunate to be able to shift our work schedules; he missed the essential morning conversations and I missed after-school activities. Many parents do not have that ability and, instead, pray that family, friends and neighbors can help. Wisconsin’s workforce challenges will not be solved overnight, but forcing parents to sit on the sidelines because of child care limitations only hurts Wisconsin families.
With a significant portion of the state's surplus unspent in the 2023-25 budget, we must fund the Child Care Counts program to hold the line on our child care crisis and workforce shortages.
State Rep. Jenna Jacobson
Oregon