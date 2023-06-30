Dear Editor: I have received so many calls and emails sharing your stories and worries about the future of child care. Proposals have been brought forth before to help with the looming child care crisis, but action wasn’t taken until Gov. Tony Evers used federal coronavirus relief funding to create the Child Care Counts program. But Wisconsin’s most impactful child care program was wiped from the state budget.
With the funding for the Child Care Counts program set to expire in 2024, Evers included $340 million in his 2023-25 state budget to ensure that this program will continue to be available to child care providers and the families they serve. Unfortunately, the Joint Finance Committee destroyed the Child Care Counts program under the cover of darkness last week when they chose not to include it in the budget.
I am encouraging you to contact your representatives and senators to urge them to save the Child Care Counts program by providing funding in the state budget. Supporting the Child Care Counts program is what is best for our children, working families, child care providers and our state’s future.
State Rep. Jenna Jacobson
Oregon