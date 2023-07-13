Dear Editor: Every Badger should thank Gov. Tony Evers for his vetoes in the 2023–25 budget. He states that this budget funds many needs of Wisconsin and Wisconsinites, but the Legislature should solve some of our most disabling problems with the remaining surplus.
One problem many business people, legislators from both parties and family breadwinners know is the need for more workers. What can our state government do to assist more working age-people to be able to hold down a job?
Child Care Counts is just such a successful program. This pandemic relief program provides millions to ensure available quality child care across the state by supporting staff and providers, keeping care programs open.
Evidence of this nationwide program's success is that as of February 2023 77% of women of working age were employed, more than in 2019. Access to affordable child care played a big part in this.
The governor's challenge to the Legislature to fund Child Care Counts with $340 million of our remaining budget surplus would help ensure that more parents will be able to continue working.
Working together as a state we can accomplish a program that will aid Wisconsin families and businesses, and attract workers to Wisconsin.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo