Dear Editor: Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was on the local TV news the other day telling the public what a swell job he’s been doing and how crime and speeding are all down thanks to his office’s actions.
Of course they ran this puff piece without any context, nor follow-up questions. They just ran his little PowerPoint graphic. I’m not sure what’s worse, the way the chief and mayor blow smoke during these presentations or the media’s utter failure to performing any follow-up or rebuttal.
Madison would be in great shape if the mayor and chief were doing as great a job as they make it seem on TV. Instead the city still has a major problem with speeding and traffic violation such as cars running pedestrian walkways on red lights through high student volume traffic areas. Just two weeks ago a man was gunned down in the middle of the street, half a block from the state Capitol.
The chief touts their community outreach efforts, but nothing replaces having officers patrol visibly high-traffic areas and those prone to regular “shots fired" reports. If one watches the morning news shows that air the chief’s press conferences they’d see almost daily reports of shootings and serious traffic accidents. To be fair the police have stepped up enforcement some, but not nearly enough to make a difference or make the people who are habitually violating the traffic and gun laws think twice about breaking them.
Instead of concentrating on the gentrification of Madison, maybe city leaders should be working towards making the city a safer and better community for those that have been working and living here for years.
Paul Mickey
Madison