Dear Editor: In January the Parks Commission approved a master plan for 90-acre Reindahl Park. The Imagination Center will be built where 12 trees will need to be removed. This when there is plenty of open space nearby.
It turns out that Wisconsin statute gives parks commissions sole authority to site "structures" in parks. No need to seek public input on the site for a building that will cost more than $15 million. No Common Council approval needed.
It is long past time for the parks superintendent to publicly explain why his department has insisted on this site. If enough of us ask him perhaps he will fulfill what should be his duty.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison