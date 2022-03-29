Dear Editor: The tearing down of State Street buildings is a crying shame. I grew up in Madison, and going downtown was always a thrill when I was young.
When I rode the bus, I would look at all the architecture on the buildings and look at the store windows. I loved walking down State Street smelling the different restaurant smells, looking in all the windows for what I wanted. And yes, we had fun at a lot of the bars downtown.
In the article ("The changing face of State Street") it mentions that building all these apartments would make it safer there. How? With apartments come people and all kinds of situations. I look around at the downtown and Park Street areas and am saddened by all the apartments they have thrown up. Most are not even attractive. It feels crowded. More traffic and congestion. They aren't even affordable for your average person.
I think about all the great stores long gone, like Sacred Feather, the Strand Theater, Manchesters, The Emporium, Montgomery Ward, etc. It was great! They should have made the whole State Street and Capitol circle so that apartments couldn't be built on them.
I know I'm not the only one saddened by these developments. So much for keeping things iconic, quaint and historic.
Gerri Crawford
Madison