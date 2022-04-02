Dear Editor: Regarding "No Mow May" which is receiving media attention, I would like to opine as to why media outlets are doing this.
First, "May" means it's OK to mow the rest of the year — despite it not being OK. Second, it justifies your lawn and makes you feel good like the pink ribbon on yogurt containers, but if you would consider the outcome of mowing in June after No Mow May, then you will be mowing lots of flower buds off of your summer flowering plants (or "weeds" if you just let your lawn grow).
My suggestion is rather than a No Mow May we have a No Mow Future when it comes to lawns — and special thanks to all those who do not mow their lawns year-round and instead have planted native plants. There are many of you now and you are all noticed and appreciated. No Mow May, not so much.
Thomas Murn
Beloit