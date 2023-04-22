Dear Editor: I have not yet watched "The Covenant." However, the topic really resonates with me.
I served in Iraq 2004-05. In 2007, one of the interpreters we worked with and his family, were granted a special immigration visa and fled to the U.S. Unfortunately, this was not before great challenge and loss, including the murder of his father.
I was extremely happy for him and assumed all interpreters who served the U.S. military honorably would be protected and given the opportunity to flee to the U.S. I never stopped thinking of the interpreters we left behind.
One day in 2015 I received an urgent message from a man claiming to be an interpreter who I had worked with over a decade earlier, desperately seeking help because he was still in hiding due to his association with the U.S. Initially I thought it must have been a scam as being an interpreter was an extremely dangerous job. However, after speaking on the phone I confirmed it was my friend. I Immediately went to work trying to get him and his family to safety, but I quickly realized the system designed to protect these heroes is badly broken.
Over the course of the next seven years we tried every angle to get him out, and it wasn't until a law firm got involved that we finally gained traction. In early 2022 this man and his family finally arrived in the U.S. and began a life, for the first time, free of fear.
Sadly, legislation is needed to make a lasting change, and immigration is a very unpopular topic in the political world. I hope this film helps raise awareness to the situation as thousands of interpreters who have left behind are still out there.
John Taylor
Cambridge