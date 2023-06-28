Dear Editor: The F-35 Noise article by Jack Kelly ("F-35 noise around Madison's Truax Field could take years to reduce," June 8) says Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is "pushing the National Guard to change flight patterns to have the F-35s take off to the North ... rather than Madison neighborhoods south of the base." Take a look at a map: All of Madison is south of the base.
I live on the 1100 block of East Mifflin — the Isthmus, just one mile east of the Capitol Square. The Wisconsin Air National Guard planes have flown directly over the Isthmus and central Madison for many years.
About two years ago, due to the continuing noise by day and also at night I called the National Guard to ask why. The first person I talked to talked around my question. I asked to speak to a supervisor. Her answer was, "This is the fight pattern we've always had." I said, "Why is the capital city of Wisconsin, including downtown Madison, the location of the fly-overs?" The city does not need to be their direct flight path with the disturbing noise; we are surrounded by rural areas.
At my current location the noise of the planes is significant. I previously lived on Kedzie Street, two and a half miles from the Capitol Square and about a mile from the airport. When the National Guard planes flew overhead you couldn't hear someone speaking to you across the table. My friend living off Monroe Street, hardly the central or east side, is also disturbed by the planes' sounds.
I hope Baldwin can make progress in changing the F-35's flight pattern. "This is the way we've always done it" is not a rational answer to my question, or answer to all of our "neighborhoods south of the base."
Brandy Larson
Madison