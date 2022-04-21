Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s commitment to ensuring adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities have full citizenship and the ability to live and work inclusively in the community has never been more fragile.
Natalie Yahr’s article exposes a huge part of that vulnerability: inadequate wages for essential support staff, arising from inadequate reimbursement rates in Wisconsin’s managed care program. Community service provider agencies cannot simply pay workers more to attract and retain staff. The managed care capitated rates are set by the state Department of Health Services and passed through to Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) contracted with the state to provide family care services. Those MCOs then contract with community agencies.
While people with disabilities, their families and direct support workers are feeling the pain Yahr describes, the MCOs show significant profits. The four MCOs in Wisconsin providing the family care benefit had over $90 million in income over expenses through the third quarter of 2021, the last period for which their financial statements are publicly available. When companies show significant income (in this instance with public dollars) while consumers suffer, we need to question both the policy and its implementation.
Why are such significant amounts of public money left in the coffers of what are, in essence, insurance companies rather than being used to directly benefit our most vulnerable residents, for whom those dollars are intended?
Kim Turner
Madison