Dear Editor: The ongoing construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line is a huge sad example of ratepayer buyer’s remorse.
The PSC, on behalf of Wisconsin ratepayers, has purchased a great big archaic dinosaur that is not only outdated in terms of future power distribution, but also has absolutely no connection point to bring wind energy across the Mississippi, as was promised.
The line companies, at ratepayers expense, continue to destroy private property and farmland in southwestern Wisconsin for a $300 million line that the PSC’s own staff said could have simply been a rebuild of an existing line for $900,000, with beyond adequate transmission capabilities for green energy for Wisconsin and minimal added environmental impact.
There is still hope for the ratepayers of Wisconsin. This is not a done deal. Two pending legal actions in state and federal courts could put this dinosaur of a project into fossil status and mitigate the buyer’s remorse all ratepayers will experience if the line construction continues.
In the meantime, the line companies should make the fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible choice and halt construction of this line to nowhere.
Susan Anderson
Browntown