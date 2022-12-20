Dear Editor: As Madison descends into winter I think about August — one in particular, when I was growing up in Cleveland. My grandmother's sisters from Seattle came to visit, wearing wool suits and bringing fur coats and umbrellas. My mother immediately took them clothes shopping. Seattle's Augusts were damp and chilly then; Cleveland's, sweltering and relatively dry.
Climate is changing in both cities, although more starkly in Seattle. Today my great aunts would leave their furs and umbrellas at home. Average August high temperatures differ by only two degrees between the two cities. But they should have brought their umbrellas. While Seattle and much of the Pacific West are undergoing desertification, Cleveland has become wetter, and its daily chance of August precipitation is four times greater than Seattle's.
Madisonians are also experiencing climate change. Everyone is, although its scale and manifestations depend on where you are. Most state and local governments are planning for adaptation, which is necessary but insufficient unless the cause is addressed.
The cause, predominantly carbon pollution, is susceptible to carrots, sticks, technology and a carbon tax. Unfortunately, too few politicians and everyday people realize that the cornerstone of any successful climate strategy is a tax that makes carbon pollution too expensive. Ideally, most or all of the revenue would be returned to taxpayers. Multiple objective models show that with such a tax the carrots, sticks and technologies old, new, and improved, would fall into place in the puzzle and a livable future would be possible.
Carol Steinhart
Madison