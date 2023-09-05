Dear Editor: I heartily concur with Steve Lewis’ statement that a price on carbon is our most effective single tool to reduce our CO2 emissions rapidly and effectively.
Studies have shown that when there is an appropriate fee for dumping carbon into our common atmosphere and the proceeds are given back to the people to help with the transition costs of getting to a new, cleaner future, the economy thrives and the cost of the transition is not on the backs of the least well off. Coupling this with a rigorous cross border adjustment fee that eliminates the incentive to move jobs to other countries that don’t price carbon helps spread the urgency of moving away from burning fossil fuels around the globe.
Another benefit of an appropriate price on carbon is that the investor class and the banks will see how investment in fossil fuel infrastructure makes less and less sense. Because the fossil energy companies do not pay for any of the damage that their products create, and for the future cost of cleaning up the mess that they have made, they can sell it at unrealistically low prices and we keep buying it.
We have a few years to make the massive transition to clean energy in order to leave a livable world for our kids and grandkids. Let’s do it!
Robert Buckner
Sierra Madre, California