Dear Editor: Thank you, Steve Lewis for presenting readers with the best single solution to the ever-growing climate crisis: Put a price on carbon.
Why should you believe me — or Lewis?
Here’s why: There is no other solution that garners more praise: 27 Nobel economists, the National Academy of Sciences, the IMF, MIT En-Roads, just for starters.
We should add that a carbon price, or fee, is not a tax — the government doesn’t keep a penny. It has the power of the Inflation Reduction Act, yet with no cost to the federal government. How? Polluters — big oil — themselves pay a per-ton "pollution fee." That will make the market an economic force, as citizens are paid to go green by rebating all fees to citizens.
For decades, immoral fossil fuel CEOs have paid millions to make chumps out of taxpayers with their shady scientists and false prophets. They’re still doing it, asking us to pay for bogus carbon capture that will give them free CO2 to stimulate failing wells.
We can add a border carbon tax to protect businesses and spur other nations to clean up their act as well.
Climate disasters costing more than $1 billion have increased fivefold to ninefold since 1980, not to mention the suffering of millions.
Let’s pass this genius solution. Studies show voting for climate champions is the most direct path to preserving what is left for our children and theirs.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles, California