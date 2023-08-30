Dear Editor: Thanks for running the letter to the editor "We need to finally wake up to climate change."
I'm also concerned about the climate. But I don't think it's enough for individuals to make personal lifestyle changes. Many of us have been doing this for years and carbon emissions continue to rise, temperatures continue to go up, extreme weather continues to become more common and animals and plants continue to go extinct.
We need to "think globally and act nationally." I recommend everybody check out the En-ROADS Climate Solutions Simulator. Created by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Ventana Systems, it allows you to compare the impact of different policies on global warming. You might be surprised how little changing light bulbs and driving electric cars reduce global warming.
What has the biggest effect? A price on carbon. This makes sense because it would be economy-wide — it would affect everything we buy and everything we do.
So check out the simulator and tell your political leaders we need a price on carbon. Because if you think the climate is going crazy now, you ain't seen nothing yet.
Steve Lewis
Fitchburg