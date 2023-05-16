Dear Editor: In a recent review in the New York Times by James Traub of the philosopher Michael Walzer's book "The Stuggle for a Decent Politics: On 'Liberal' as an Adjective," both writers wasted a lot of words without ever coming to grips with the topic.
We know the difference between European and American liberalism. But since both of them support the conservative economic system, capitalism, neither one of the them is truly liberal. In a way, they combine political liberalism with economic conserativism. A generous interpretation of conservatism is not liberalism. Liberals are either socialist or coorperative, not capitalist. And communists are just delusional.
Democrats who call themserlves liberals are kidding themselves. True, our mixed economy is capitalism with socialist characteristics. But it is some ways from liberalism. Democrats are a little more progressive than Republicans, but capitalism is dragging them both down.
The only truly liberal economic system is cooperativism, which I prefer to call cooperatism.
John Morgan
Madison