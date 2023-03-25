Dear Editor: The Cap Times editorial board recently wrote nearly 1,800 words about who we should elect to our City Council.
Here’s something they didn’t mention: The editorial board didn’t even bother to interview the candidates before endorsing them.
When I first saw allegations of this surface on Twitter, I couldn’t believe it. That’s why I reached out to opinion editor Steven Elbow via email. He confirmed that the editorial board did not interview the candidates before making their endorsements.
“Yes, it’s actually true,” Steven wrote to me. “We didn’t pull the edit board together to meet with, what is it, 28 candidates?”
“We reviewed their statements on the campaign trail, scoured their websites, in some cases spoke in person, and did about everything we could do to glean an accurate picture of the candidates,” Elbow said.
A basic tenet of journalism is you should reach out and speak to the people you’re writing about. This is especially true when you’re telling your readers to vote for certain candidates.
If you don’t have time to speak with all the candidates, you shouldn’t make endorsements.
Sam Hoisington
Madison