Dear Editor: Gary Halverson “needed to step down” as alder because he succumbed to an on-line appeal for membership in the Oath Keepers two years ago. Yes, Halverson could have done a thorough background check. That he canceled two months later is evidence that he discovered his mistake, is it not? Did Gary Halverson storm the Capitol? Threaten to hang Mike Pence? Burn crosses? For that matter, did the alder pull down the statues on Madison’s Capitol Square or set fire to Kenosha? No mistakes allowed at The Capital Times.
This is the same Capital Times that urged school resource police officers be defunded. It has yet to call for Fredric March’s good name or the Chamberlin Rock to be returned to campus. Dane County’s “progressive voice” never criticized Brandi Grayson for shutting down busy thoroughfares on behalf of “racial justice” or Freedom Inc. for shutting down school board meetings.
Two years ago when then-Alder “Mad” Max Prestigiacomo urged the left to “F--- Sh-- Up” the CT was silent.
David Blaska
Madison