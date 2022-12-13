Dear Editor: Capital Times commentary is now limited to the Sunday edition of the Wisconsin State Journal. This should be expanded to more days of the week.
The Capital Times has three leading columnists in John Nichols, Dave Zweifel and Paul Fanlund. Together they have too much knowledge, insight and talent to be constricted only to The Capital Times. The State Journal and Capital Times need to combine their efforts more than just one day, one column a week.
Those lucky enough to get the Wednesday (paper) edition of The Capital Times (if it still exists) may see more of this commentary. There was a time when former Capital Times columnist Matt Pommer had a statewide newsletter with state Capitol news appearing in newspapers around the state.
The State Journal has a column at the bottom of their editorial page every day. It sure would be nice to see some Capital Times opinion there. John Nichols had an exceptional column on the retirement of state Sen. Alberta Darling, which the State Journal lacked in their coverage. Paul Fanlund had an exceptional column on the hiring of the new UW football coach from a perspective of interest to State Journal readers. Dave Zweifel has a plethora of excellent and diverse views of interest to any reader.
Time to put their divergent views and interests of the past aside and give readers of both papers exposure to the top talent of this area and state.
Bob Hunt
Lodi