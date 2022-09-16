Dear Editor: Over two weeks ago a "mall bystander" interrupted and ultimately stopped a mass shooting in progress. I have not been able to get that incident out of my mind and just move on.
Perhaps that's a good thing. There has been much debate over this mall bystander. Some say he was a hero, others say he was just lucky. There are arguments for both sides. People still died.
But should we even be having that debate? I think not. The real discussion should be about what happens the next time. No mass shooting scenario is the same. It's nearly impossible to be truly proactive and we should not accept a reduced carnage as a fortuitous outcome.
When we consider that mankind's history is replete with an inability to follow the "Golden Rule," (Do unto others as you would have them do unto you), humanity will not be enlightened anytime soon to prevent a next time. We continue to show we cannot play nice with guns, especially the AR-15-style ones. It's complicated and the often offered up overly simple solution to gun violence of a good guy with a gun is not the answer.
Perhaps the real label (if we must label) for the mall bystander should be lucky hero. A person who just happened to be in the right place at the right time and was able to do the right thing this time.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg