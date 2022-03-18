Letters logo

Dear Editor: Gail Zeamer (“Wisconsin woman fights to expand coverage for breast screenings," March 9) is a true heroine as she fights for expanded breast cancer education and screening coverage.

Thanks to her efforts, I just recently received a letter in the mail following a mammogram explaining that I have fibrous breast tissue, which may increase my risk of breast cancer, particularly since cancerous tissue is hard to detect with mammograms. Now I know to talk to my doctor about risk factors and more appropriate imaging. I plan to write letters to my representatives and talk to my doctor about the need for insurance coverage for such essential screening for people like me.

I wish Gail comfort and hope as she continues her battle with breast cancer. Thank you, Gail, for your advocacy!

Amy Staffen

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.