Dear Editor: Gail Zeamer (“Wisconsin woman fights to expand coverage for breast screenings," March 9) is a true heroine as she fights for expanded breast cancer education and screening coverage.
Thanks to her efforts, I just recently received a letter in the mail following a mammogram explaining that I have fibrous breast tissue, which may increase my risk of breast cancer, particularly since cancerous tissue is hard to detect with mammograms. Now I know to talk to my doctor about risk factors and more appropriate imaging. I plan to write letters to my representatives and talk to my doctor about the need for insurance coverage for such essential screening for people like me.
I wish Gail comfort and hope as she continues her battle with breast cancer. Thank you, Gail, for your advocacy!
Amy Staffen
Madison