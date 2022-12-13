Dear Editor: Jay Rothman, president of the UW Board of Regents, recently contributed to the coming demise of Richland Center. How? He has effectively closed a two-year campus that has been a mainstay in Richland Center for over 50 years. It has been a cultural hub, a financial asset, a source of great pride.
Last week, students at the floundering campus went to a meeting with Rothman and other regents, to plead their case to keep the campus open. They had plans to share on how to make the campus viable again. “We just need time.” These students got to see government in action close up. And what was their reaction? “The Regents and Rothman acted bored, and acted like they could care less." "Rothman has his mind made up." "It’s a money issue to him, not caring how it affects us as students, future voters, future leaders.” (paraphrased comments).
Rothman said that the “owner” of the Richland Center campus (UW-Platteville) will be in charge. They have been in charge all along, and have done nothing to help the Richland Center campus. Their recruiting has been only for UW-Platteville, and they never mention UW-Richland Center. But he said there will be “hobby” classes. Does anyone see knitting and cooking classes saving this campus?
The demise of higher education in southwest Wisconsin started with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and extreme loss of revenue from the state hastened the loss of students, a fact that Rothman does not acknowledge.
RIP, UW-RC!
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock